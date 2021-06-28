Utica Mayor Palmieri outlines Phase I of Prosperity Initiative

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Mayor Robert Palmieri today presented Phase I of the city’s allocation of funding through the Utica Prosperity Initiative to the Board of Estimate & Apportionment (E&A). The funding totals$12 million in community investment.

“The Utica Prosperity Initiative is a unique opportunity to transform our community and enhance the quality of life for our residents. This announcement is the first phase of the city’s investment. We will continue to review and evaluate projects as more exciting announcements will be forthcoming.” – Robert Palmieri, Mayor of Utica

To craft the Utica Prosperity Initiative, the city solicited public input to determine the community’s top priorities, projects, and programs. Dozens of projects are still being reviewed as there will be announcements of additional phases of funding in the coming weeks and months. The majority of Phase I projects and initiatives will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Senator Chuck Schumer also has this to say,

“As Majority Leader, I made funding state and local governments my top priority in the American Rescue Plan and fought so hard to ensure that places like Utica would get the resources needed to both defeat COVID and revive our local economies. This plan – which invests in children and families, small businesses, housing, and other critical infrastructure – is a first step towards a more prosperous Utica.” – Senator Chuck Schumer

Phase I projects:

1. Additional street paving & sewer infrastructure improvements

2. Enhancements of City Parks

Phase I enhancements of city parks will include the installation of a splash pad for youth, as well as a dog park at T.R. Proctor Park. In addition, Phase I includes improvements to Chancellor Park. These efforts are in coordination with the city’s Park Master Plan.

3. Small Business Assistance Programs

Criteria and qualifications are being developed for the Small Business Assistance and Residential Rehabilitation programs. The city will coordinate the Residential Rehabilitation program in partnership with the HomeOwnershipCenter.

4. Childcare Expansion

The city’s investment in child-care will expand upon Governor Cuomo’s Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative (ESPRI), in which the community overwhelming supported child-care as its top poverty reduction initiative. Phase I funding will allow the ESPRI program to provide childcare until 9:00pm on weekdays and from 6:00am-6:00pm on weekends.

5. Residential Rehabilitation Program

6. Gun violence prevention & law enforcement career recruiting efforts

To combat the recent trends of increased gun violence throughout the state and country, the city’s police department will work with the community and allocate resources towards efforts to reduce gun violence. This funding will also help the city implement several items outlined in its comprehensive police reform action plan such as supporting recruitment for careers in law enforcement.

7. New James Street Marketplace with Loft Apartments

The city is working with several business and community partners to construct a new facility at the former Cornhill Senior Center on James Street. The former Senior Center was recently demolished with the utilization of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to enable development of the site. This partnership will include a grocery market, business incubators, as well as loft style housing.

8. Upgrade of city’s website & electronic services

While the city has the necessary infrastructure in place for all residents to have broadband, there are accessibility gaps due to affordability and lack of individual resources. The new James Street Marketplace, as well as other forthcoming projects, will serve as a community-based center for low to moderate income families to access broadband.

9. Necessary repairs to public facilities (including police and fire stations)