UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation of the shooting that took place during a candlelight vigil back in August of 2022 that injured a 12-year-old boy who was passing by in a car driven by his mother.

Around 8:16 pm on Tuesday, August 16th, units with the Utica police and Fire Departments arrived on the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street to investigate a shooting involving Malik Herron and his mother. The two victims were driving on Whitesboro Street when they were suddenly fired upon by gunfire. Malik was hit in the face one time.

He is currently still being treated for his injuries and slowly recovering.

Investigators say they are seeking the public’s help with gathering information about people who were attending the candlelight vigil when the shooting occurred, as well as ultimately identifying Malik’s shooter(s).

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Utica Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.