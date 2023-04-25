UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica and Syracuse Police Departments collaborated on Tuesday, April 25 to arrest a man they say was defrauding a local construction company.

Utica Police were alerted to the crime on Tuesday, March 28 by the construction company. Officers were advised that an unknown person had created fraudulent checks from their company and were cashing them at various places around the area. One check, cashed at the Bank of Utica, totaled nearly $4,000.

Police say 21-year-old Kevin Wallburger of Syracuse had provided the bank with identification and endorsed the check with his real name.

Wallburger was charged with two counts of third-degree Grand Larceny and two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, both felonies. Additional investigations by neighboring jurisdictions are ongoing, and additional charges against Wallburger may be pending.