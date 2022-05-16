UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been given multiple felony weapon charges after an incident that occurred on May 15th in Utica.

Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the intersection of Albany Street and Kossuth Avenue after receiving reports that a man, who would later be identified as 36-year-old Desmond Anthony of Utica, was wielding a handgun.

When the first units arrived on the scene, they witnessed a man fitting Anthony’s description leaving a convenience store and attempted to stop him for questioning. But as they tried to stop him, he allegedly “grabbed onto something at his waistband and fled on foot”, which prompted a foot pursuit.

Officers were able to take Anthony into custody without a struggle a short distance from the scene, but during the pursuit, they allegedly witnessed him throw something. Additionally, while doing a search of Anthony, officers also allegedly found a plastic baggie containing what they believe to be crack cocaine.

After retracing the path of the pursuit, officers allegedly recovered a loaded 9mm “Ghost Gun.”

Desmond Anthony has been arrested and charged with the following: