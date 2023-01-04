UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that one suspect has been charged with Criminal Weapons Possession in connection to the homicide of 25-year-old William Morris, and that two men are still at large.

According to police, around 10:35 pm on Monday, an officer on the scene of an unrelated call heard multiple gunshots around the 1200 block of Seymour Ave related to the shooting that killed 25-year-old William Morris of Utica and immediately headed to the area to investigate.

Upon approaching Square Street and Seymour Avenue the officer witnessed a light green minivan driving erratically down the street. As the officer drove closer, the driver appeared to start turning in one direction and then immediately turned in the other without signaling.

Due to the shooting in the area and the erratic driving, the officer decided to conduct a vehicle stop. The driver allegedly failed to comply for several blocks and drove away at a high speed.

Police say the minivan then stopped at the 1100 block of Seymour Ave and that three men fled from the vehicle on foot. One man ran east and the other two ran west through driveways and backyards. The officer pursued one of the suspects who jumped over the fence in a backyard. The officer was then able to cut the suspect off in the adjacent yard and took 19-year-old Abdulkadir Ali of Utica into custody without further incident.

During a search of the immediate area next to the fence where the pursuit occurred, officers allegedly found and seized a loaded 9mm handgun.

Abdukadir Ali of Utica has been arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that two men wanted in connection to William Morris’ homicide are still at large. If you know the individuals shown here or if you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.