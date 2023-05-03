UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Utica Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

16-year-old Ziana White has been missing from the city of Utica since Friday, April 7. Police say that she may be with a male companion and is believed to be in Brooklyn, New York.

White is about five feet, four inches and weighs approximately 116 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation into Ziana’s whereabouts is ongoing. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Utica Police Department at their Juvenile Aid Unit at 315-223-3561. You may also contact the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.