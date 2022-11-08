UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica has launched its Utica Proud App in collaboration with Colu technologies which is encouraging the community to shop local. Once you’ve linked your card, the app will instantly drop 10 halfmoons into your account, which is equivalent to $10. Then you can start spending and earning halfmoons.

The launch of the new app is part of Mayor Robert Palmieri‘s Prosperity Initiative and was included in phase 1’s small business assistance programs. while members of the community earn and pay with half moons the city is helping local businesses like Hemstrought’s the bakery where the treat originated we participated because we saw all good things come from it.

“It’s good for the community and what’s good for the community is good for your business to the extent that we are a two-face participant,” said Daniel Dowe, Executive Chairman, Hemstrought’s Bakeries.

Hemstroughts is one of many businesses where you can not only earn but redeem and the community to shop local which is especially important after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Its the digital era people are going to be sharing their experiences and talking about some interesting finds they have that day that they bought and how many coins they accumulated and what they purchased with the coins or the reward programs or the reward points that they have it’s going to snowball and that comes with a program like this,” said Dowe.

Joining the app is free, and at no cost to the businesses.