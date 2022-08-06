UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly cashing a fraudulent check in Utica, according to the Utica Police Department.

According to police, a local bank filed a complaint regarding a stolen check that was fraudulently signed and cashed at their location in the amount of over $13,000. As a result, the victim has lost that money entirely.

The case was turned over to the criminal investigations division and Mya Colon of Utica was charged on August 3 with grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.