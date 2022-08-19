SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl, according to the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York.

Melisa Muminovic, 25, pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl. During her guilty plea, Muminovic admitted that from January through July of 2021, she possessed and intended to distribute at least 40 grams of a fentanyl mixed substance to people in the Utica area. Additionally, Muminovic admitted that she traveled to the New York City area with others and bought fentanyl, which she sold in the Utica area.

Muminovic is scheduled for sentencing on December 14. She faces anywhere from five to 40 years in federal prison, with 5 years to life of supervision after her release, and a fine of up to $5,000,000.