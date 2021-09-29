Vaccine Mandate: Hundreds of workers suspended at local hospitals and nursing homes

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo, Medical personnel adjust their personal protective equipment while working in the emergency department at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. Hospitals and nursing homes in New York are bracing for the possibility that a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers could lead to staff shortages when it takes effect Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Doctors and nurses — and also support staff, like food service workers and cleaners — have been given until Sept. 27 to get at least their first vaccine shot in one of the nation’s most aggressive plans to protect patients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Monday was the deadline for healthcare workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs. A plan was prepared by the state and released Friday, in anticipation of a shortage of healthcare workers.

Monday’s deadline came and went. Tuesday some of the region’s largest healthcare employers responded. Albany Medical Center announced 204 employees were put on unpaid leave, including 48 nurses. St. Peter’s Health Partners (SPHP) said 322 employees were suspended. Ellis Hospital said 105 employees did not comply with the mandate.

SPHP said nearly 400 of its more than 11,000 employees had been suspended Monday.

“In the hours leading up to the deadline, we did see an increase in the number of people submitting their vaccine documentation, which we had expected and planned for. We anticipate that number could come down even further, as suspended colleagues are being given until 10/8 to become compliant,” an SPHP spokesperson said Tuesday.

There was an increase, in more than one local county, in the percentage of healthcare workers vaccinated Tuesday compared to Monday, based on the New York’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. The percentages represent a change in the past week, according to a Department of Health spokesperson.

There was no change in the percentage of healthcare workers vaccinated in Columbia, Fulton, Montgomery, and Rensselaer counties. The percentage in Essex, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Warren counties went up slightly, one to three points.

Schoharie and Albany counties saw the greatest increase. Monday a reported 81% of healthcare workers in Schoharie County were vaccinated, by Tuesday there were 87%. A reported 90% of healthcare workers in Albany County were vaccinated Monday, that number went up to 95% Tuesday.

The number of nursing home staff reported vaccinated Tuesday was up in every local county compared to Monday. Percentages were up between one and four points. Check out the tables showing the percentage of hospital and nursing home staff reported vaccinated by the state Monday and Tuesday.

Healthcare workers vaccinated in the Capital region

Hospital staff

County September 28 September 29 Albany 90% 95% Columbia 83% 83% Essex 92% 95% Fulton 85% 85% Montgomery 83% 83% Rensselaer 90% 90% Saratoga 94% 95% Schenectady 91% 94% Schoharie 81% 87% Warren 91% 92% Statewide 84% 87% Source: New York’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Nursing home staff