Vanessa the dog, accused of biting jogger last year, headed to Buffalo animal sanctuary

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A dog accused of biting a jogger last summer is headed to a Buffalo animal sanctuary.

The pit bull, named Vanessa, was initially deemed a “dangerous dog.” A court order found it necessary to euthanize her, but that order was overruled by a Monroe County court in April. Vanessa went on to win a Roc Top Dog award, while supporters rallied for her return home.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Vanessa will instead be sent to an animal sanctuary in Darien Center.

The owner of the Against All Odds Animal sanctuary, Matt Albert, says he wanted Vanessa to be returned home, but this ruling offers the next best thing, since her owner will be able to visit whenever he wants.

The owner is expected to appeal that decision.