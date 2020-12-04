Varsity high school football player tackles referee after game ejection

EDINBURG (KVEO) -A senior defensive was seen escorted off the field by Edinburg police on Thursday night during a varsity high school football game.
In the second quarter of the Edinburg Bobcats District 31-6A varsity high school football game against the PSJA Bears, senior defensive tackle Emmanuel Duron was seen escorted by police after body slamming a referee.
Duron was ejected from the game following roughing the passer, and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Following the officials call, Duron rushed the field and body-slammed the official who made the call.
KVEO reached out to Edinburg CISD for comment and has not yet receive a response.
Edinburg police has not yet stated if Duron will be charged with any crime.
