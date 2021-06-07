‘Vax and Scratch’ program extends to 10 NYS sites starting June 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that the “Vax and Scratch” program will extend at 10 state mass vaccination sites starting June 7. The participating sites will be open through Friday, June 11.

The prize payout for this game is available below:

1st $5,000,000 2nd $50,000 3rd $20,000 4th $5,000 5th $2,000 6th $500 7th $400 8th $200 9th $100 10th $50 11th $40 12th $30 13th $20 (Press Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo)

The ticket, which is sold by retailers across the state for $20, will be provided free to individuals 18+ who take their first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the sites. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.

Sites participating in the program next week are:

CAPITAL REGION

Queensbury Aviation Mall – Sears

578 Aviation Road

Queensbury, NY

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Dome Arena

2695 East Henrietta Rd

Henrietta, NY

LONG ISLAND

Jones Beach – Field 3

1 Ocean Pkwy

Wantagh, NY

Suffolk CCC – Brentwood

1001 Crooked Hill Rd

Brentwood, NY

MID-HUDSON

SUNY Orange

9 East Conkling Ave

Middletown, NY

Ulster Fairgrounds

249 Libertyville Rd

New Paltz, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Oneonta

108 Ravine Parkway

Oneonta, NY

NEW YORK CITY

Bay Eden Senior Center

1220 East 229th St

Bronx, NY

NORTH COUNTRY

SUNY Potsdam

44 Pierrepont Ave

Potsdam, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK

University at Buffalo South Campus

3435 Main St

Buffalo, NY