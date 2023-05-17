SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The jury reached a verdict in the criminal trial of Nauman Hussain. After the fatal limousine crash that killed 20 people in 2018, officials charged Hussain with 20 counts each of both manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

The jury read guilty verdicts for second-degree manslaughter. When the first was read, shouts were heard in the courtroom. Sentencing for Hussain is scheduled for May 31 at 9:30 a.m. Till then, Judge Peter Lynch remanded him to the custody of the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office.

“I want to thank the jury for doing an amazing job and listening to the evidence,” Susan Mallery, Schoharie County District Attorney, said. “Today is really about the families.”

“I’m heartbroken,” Lee Kindlon, Hussain’s defense attorney, said. “Over the past four and a half years, I’ve developed a relationship, a close personal relationship with my client, his family, his extended family overseas. But I’ve also existed in an outer layer with all the victims families and I really, now at the end of this chapter of the case, I’m just heartbroken for everybody involved.”

Twenty-four witnesses out of potentially more than a hundred were called to testify during the six-day trial. The case and the trial has ricocheted throughout the courts, with an abandoned plea deal at issue between Hussain and the judge.

Kindlon said he intends to appeal the verdict.

Nauaman Hussain in the moments between the reading of the guilty verdict and being walked out of court by law enforcement.

