Vermont reported 532 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and the deaths of three more people, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 432.

  • Chittenden County – 55
  • Franklin County – had 48 of them and
  • Windsor Count y- 46
  • Rutland County – 42
  • Addison County – 37
  • Windham County – 33
  • Bennington County – 23,
  • Caledonia County – 16
  • Washington County – 15
  • Orange County – 14
  • Orleans County – 6
  • Grand Isle County – 5
  • Lamoille County – 5
  • Essex County – 2
  • Unknown – 185

Out of nearly 560,000 people that have taken nearly 2,700,000 total tests, there have been 55,849 cases; 44,802 people have recovered. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 77% are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 17 new cases for county-wide totals of 6,156 infections, 27 deaths and 5,857 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or our New Hampshire coverage area.