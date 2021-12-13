Vermont reported 532 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and the deaths of three more people, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 432.

Chittenden County – 55

Franklin County – had 48 of them and

Windsor Count y- 46

Rutland County – 42

Addison County – 37

Windham County – 33

Bennington County – 23,

Caledonia County – 16

Washington County – 15

Orange County – 14

Orleans County – 6

Grand Isle County – 5

Lamoille County – 5

Essex County – 2

Unknown – 185

Out of nearly 560,000 people that have taken nearly 2,700,000 total tests, there have been 55,849 cases; 44,802 people have recovered. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 77% are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 17 new cases for county-wide totals of 6,156 infections, 27 deaths and 5,857 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or our New Hampshire coverage area.