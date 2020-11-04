Vermont deploys National Guard to support UVM Health Network after cyberattack

MONTPELIER, Vt (NEWS10) – Vermont Governor, Phil Scott, ordered the Vermont Army National Guard’s Combined Cyber Response Team (CCRT) to assist the University of Vermont Health Network (UVMHN). The directive came because UVMHN had it’s I.T. services disrupted in a cyberattack.

The National Guard team began the process on November 4, to help review thousands of UVMHN’s computers and ensure they were free of malware or viruses. So far UVM Health Network has followed contingency plans there is no indication that patient records have been stolen.

In a prepared statement, the President and CEO of the UVM Health Network commented:

“The UVM Health Network continues to work around the clock to repair our system and deliver the highest quality care to our patients. We are grateful to the Vermont National Guard and Governor Phil Scott’s administration for dedicating invaluable resources to our efforts.” John R. Brumsted, MD, President and CEO of the UVM Health Network

