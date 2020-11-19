Vermont Gov. issues statement honoring Vermonters who have died from coronavirus

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — The state of Vermont is honoring the 61 Vermonters who have died from COVID-19 with flags lowered to half-staff Thursday. They are honored on the 19th of each month representing the date of the first two resident deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement:

On April 19, I ordered the flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of each month to honor those who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

This month we do so amidst rising case counts across the state, increased transmission and growing concern for the health and safety of our most vulnerable neighbors. Sadly, we’ve now reached the grim milestone of 250,000 deaths nationwide.

And the group we remember today has grown by three this month. My thoughts are with their families, communities and the healthcare providers who cared for them in this difficult time.

Today, as we remember those we’ve lost, let’s honor them by renewing our commitment to protect one another, to support one another and to listen to what the science and the data are telling us. If we do, we’ll get through these difficult times faster, and recover stronger, than any other state.