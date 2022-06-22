Littleton, NH — A Concord, Vermont man was killed when his truck veered off Interstate 93 and ended up in the Connecticut River. It happened Tuesday morning in Littleton, New Hampshire. Police say 44 year old Joshua Casey was driving his Dodge Ram pickup when he drifted into the median, hit a tree, went down an embankment and landed in the river.

First responders found the truck submerged. Crews eventually lifted the truck out of the water. No one else was hurt and no other cars were involved.

The investigation is on going. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.