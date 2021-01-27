Vernon couple arrested in connection to 3-month-old’s death

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a Vernon couple in connection to the death of a 3-month-old.

On Jan. 27, State Police in Oneida arrested Nicolas Evans, 23, and Alexia Davis, 20, for one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The arrests come from an investigation into an incident that happened on Nov. 25, 2020. Around 7:30 a.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to their residence for a reported unresponsive 3-month-old.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of an unsafe co-sleeping situation, according to police.

Police and Oneida County Child Protective Servies determined that during the 12 hours before the child’s death, there were admissions of drug abuse by the parents along with extended periods of time where the child wasn’t attended to.

This, along with the unsafe sleeping conditions, were factors that raised concerns, according to police.

After the investigation, the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office was consulted for possible criminal action. Although the parents couldn’t be held responsible for the child’s death, the events leading up to it were deemed prosecutable, according to police.

The couple was charged and were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Vernon Court on Feb. 10, 2021 at 1 p.m.

State Police would like to remind parents and caretakers of the dangers of co-sleeping and remind the public of the ABCs of Safe Sleep: