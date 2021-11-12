Hall of Famer Jim Kelly makes a 98-year-old veteran’s dream come true

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is making one local veteran’s dream come true Thursday.

98-year-old Bob Pope served in World War II and was a prisoner of war. It’s always been a dream of his to meet Kelly face-to-face.

So the former quarterback decided to surprise Bob with a visit.

“My father served in the military, he was in the Navy many years back and I know what it meant to him, on this day today, and so many other days my dad always stressed how important the people were in our world that helps us be free,” Kelly said.

Kelly also gave Bob a number of gifts to remember the visit, including an autographed bills hat.