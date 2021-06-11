Victim in 30-year-old Mississippi cold case ID’d as Pennsylvania woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The skeletal remains of a woman found in a swampy area of Jackson County, Mississippi have been identified after 30 years.

Investigators say Kimberly Ann Funk of Sharon, Pennsylvania was positively identified through DNA.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Mississippi Crime Lab and Texas company Othram, Inc. to build a family tree using DNA.

The sheriff’s office says Othram identified a possible brother in Sharon, Pa. who said he had a sister named Kimberly Ann Funk who became missing in 1990. Investigators used DNA evidence from the man to confirm the identity of the woman.

The investigators were able to confirm Kimberly arrived on the Gulf Coast between April and June of 1990. They are now trying to piece together a timeline of her life from April 1990 until her remains were found in February 1991.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have further information to contact their investigators at 228-769-3063.