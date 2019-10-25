Victim in horse and buggy crash dies

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Pulaski woman has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of Mexico.

State Police were called to the scene one week ago on State Route 3. Troopers say a driver didn’t see the horse-drawn buggy and rear-ended it, sending both Anna and Andy Miller from their seats.

Troopers tell us Anna Miller has died from injuries. Andy Miller and the driver of the car are both expected to recover.

Both horses had to be euthanized because of the crash.