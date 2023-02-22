ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — DJ Matt Bennett is set to perform at Empire Live in Albany on May 6 at 8 p.m. During the Party101 show, Bennett will be playing Disney and Nickelodeon hit songs.

Bennett is best known for playing Robbie Shapiro on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.” The show ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013. He has also guest-starred in a few television shows including “The Big Bang Theory,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.