VIDEO: 64K endangered turtles spotted on the edge of Great Barrier Reef

AUSTRALIA (WTNH) — An incredible view from above of 64,000 turtles off the edge of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.
The images in the video above were captured by drones which scientists have been using to track those endangered populations.
Research teams found drones give more accurate information than other practices used to study the turtles.
LATEST STORIES:
- Sam’s Club to launch curbside pickup nationwide
- WATCH: Cuomo to hold daily briefing at 11:30 a.m.
- New York’s natural wonder: Niagara Falls
- Many forces behind alarming rise in virus cases in 21 states
- Visit the vast state parks New York State has to offer