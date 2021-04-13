Group beats up and robs a pizza delivery man in Staten Island on Feb. 10, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island — Police on Monday said they were still looking for three suspects after a pizza delivery man was attacked and robbed by a group outside a Staten Island apartment building back in February.

According to police, it happened back on Feb. 10 when the delivery man arrived to the building on Jersey Street, in the St. George neighborhood, just after 6 p.m.

The NYPD said surveillance video shows five male suspects surround the 62-year-old delivery worker before knocking him to the ground, punching him in the head and appearing to kick him in the head, as well.

WATCH: Group beats up, robs 62-year-old pizza delivery man in Staten Island



Two suspects have been arrested, but police are still looking for three others, the NYPD says



Suspect photos + full story: https://t.co/muLc9JjD8K pic.twitter.com/nd6PjPWU7s — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 13, 2021

The group then swiped $100 in cash and the delivery man’s pizza before running off, police said.

The victim suffered cuts to his hands, as well as pain and swelling to his head, and was treated at the scene by EMS, authorities said.

Police in early March arrested an 18-year-old in the brutal robbery, days after a 16-year-old suspect was charged with robbery, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and more, according to the NYPD.

Three individuals sought by police for allegedly attacking and robbing a pizza delivery man in Staten Island on Feb. 10, 2021. (NYPD)

Officials released the above photos of the three remaining individuals they were looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).