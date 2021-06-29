Video of girl attacking another at Auburn school, spread over social media, triggers police investigation

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A video shared widely on social media over the weekend showing one girl attacking another outside Auburn Junior High School has triggered an investigation by police.

Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler confirms to NewsChannel 9 the authenticity of the viral video.

Chief Butler says his department is investigating the attack, which happened outside Holland Stadium on Wednesday. Detectives are in the process of interviewing people involved.

The video shows one girl dragging another by the hair before repeatedly hitting and kicking the girl.

The girl was treated by an ambulance at the school and was not taken to the hospital, according to police.

The last day of classes on the campus was Thursday, June 17.

In a note posted to the district’s website Saturday, Auburn Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo, informed families that the district is working in partnership with the police department.

He writes: “Whether school is in session or not, violence on school property will not be tolerated, and those involved will be disciplined accordingly. Again, thank you to those that brought this matter to my attention. Please do not hesitate to bring anything like this to my attention so that we can mitigate the situation as soon as possible.”

Letter from Auburn Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo to District Families