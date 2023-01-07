EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless released a statement Friday regarding an apprehension of an individual in front of one of their shelters in Downtown El Paso.

Security camera footage taken from the Welcome Center shows the apprehension.

Ray Tullius, Founder of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless adds that the apprehension seemed to be “excessive force” and is referring to the encounter as an isolated incident.

“Today, an individual receiving services at the Welcome Center, located at 201 E. 9th Avenue, was apprehended in front of the facility by Customs and Border Protection officials with what seems to us to be excessive force. To our knowledge, this is an isolated incident. However, it raises our concerns for the well-being of the individual taken into custody and all the guests receiving services in our homeless programs.” said Ray Tullius, Founder, Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

KTSM reached out to CBP regarding this apprehension, to which they said, “Although, at the moment we do not have all the details of what occurred during this incident, CBP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, investigates thoroughly, and holds employees accountable when policies are violated.”

This story will be updated as we receive more information.