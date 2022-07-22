VIENNA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Vienna man has been charged with a felony for allegedly sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13.

According to the Sheriff, on Thursday, the Child Advocacy Center received reports that a man, who would later be identified as 40-year-old Jeremy R. Belden of Vienna was allegedly having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 earlier in the week.

On Friday, July 22, officers with Sheriff’s office and Child Advocacy Center took Belden into custody at his residence in the Town of Vienna without incident. He was then transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and charged with the following:

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Belden was arraigned in Utica City Court and is currently remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail. An order of protection and other services have been issued on behalf of the victim.