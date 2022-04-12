(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Meteorologists have a variety of tools to help forecast and verify weather events though there’s one especially important tool that involves you! This tool is an app called Meteorological Phenomena Identification Near the Ground (mPING).

It’s designed to collect weather information from the public through their smartphone or mobile device. Using the free mPING app, anyone can submit a weather observation anonymously, whether it’s snow, hail, thunderstorms, tornadoes, damaging wind, etc. The data you provide immediately goes into a database at the National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL) and is displayed on a map that is accessible to everyone.

What makes mPING so important to meteorologists is that it goes much further than just providing a current weather report. NSSL and Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations (CIWRO) researchers develop computer programs, or algorithms, that automatically sort radar data of precipitation (such as snow, rain, and hail) and non-precipitation (such as birds, bats, and bugs).

Radars cannot scan at the Earth’s surface, however, so direct observations from you at the surface are needed to confirm the precipitation-type algorithms are working. With the mPING database, researchers can compare the public reports with radar echoes and make the algorithms more accurate. You can click here to find more information about mPING and how to download the app.