Vigil held for Upstate NY slain teen, Bianca Devins

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Family and friends held a vigil in Utica in memory of 17-year-old Bianca Devins.

People from all walks of life gathered in silence Monday night in tribute to Devins.

At one point, a luminary was launched into the air while others held up their candles.

Those on hand spoke out Devins and how she touched everyone around her.

“I think it certainly has hit the entire community very hard to have such a wonderful young woman with such a bright future be have that cut short, it’s just so so tragic and I think it’s touched everyone’s lives,” Kevin Marken said.

Brandon Clark, 21, of Cicero, has been charged with second-degree murder. He was arraigned at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, where he remains in critical condition.