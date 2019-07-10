Vigil held to remember victims in Syracuse triple murder and suicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dozens of people gathered along Berwyn Avenue Tuesday night to remember 35-year-old Crystal Savage, 8-year-old Ari Ase, 7-year-old Mya Ase and 3-year-old John Savage.

Syracuse Police believe Crystal Savage took the lives of her three children and her own on Sunday by lighting a charcoal grill inside a rental car.

A tow truck driver discovered the bodies of the mother and her children in a rental car in a driveway along Berwyn Avenue.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says at this point, there’s no question this was intentional. He says carbon monoxide poisoning is the likely cause. He says the woman brought a charcoal grill into the rental car, killing herself and the three children.

Tuesday, those who knew Savage and her children, along with community members held a vigil to remember them, raise awareness for mental health issues and find ways to help the family. Savage has a sister who lives outside of New York State. That information should be finalized in the coming days.