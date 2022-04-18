QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, student DJs at SUNY Adirondack are joining a musical celebration. On April 23, it’s time to turn up the volume for the national Vinylthon celebration.

Vinylthon, a national event started by the nonprofit College Radio Foundation, celebrates Record Store Day on Saturday, April 23. SUNY Adirondack’s student radio station, WGFR, will be holding a 24-hour broadcast, with station alumni joining the current generation of students on the airwaves. The station, run by members of the college’s broadcasting program, has taken part in the event since 2018. The station can be found at 92.7 FM.

“Vinylthon connects us to memories we’ve created with music,” said Kevin Ankeny, professor of broadcasting at SUNY Adirondack, and WGFR advisor. “The nostalgia of listening to music on vinyl is a multisensory experience; Digital music and downloaded tracks are more of a consumer transaction. There’s a cultural shift to authenticity, and listening to vinyl playing on analog FM radio is like a time machine.”

The College Radio Foundation holds fundraisers such as College Radio Day to create grants that go to college radio stations, as well as scholarships for students who want to enter the world of broadcasting. Last year, the foundation granted WGFR $2,000, which the station used to purchase equipment for an emergency alert system.

In 2021, COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing concerns led to the Vinylthon only being held for 12 hours at SUNY Adirondack. This year, the station is back to the full 24 hours of good jams and good times. Stations that complete the full 24 hours will receive the Golden Slipmat award to commemorate the achievement.

“This event is a unique opportunity to connect the radio station’s past with its present,” Ankeny said. “Alumni — some from more than a decade ago — will interact with current students. It’s a great way to share in WGFR’s 45-year legacy.”

This year, SUNY Adirondack’s Vinylthon is sponsored by Sweet Side Records on Curran Lane in Glens Falls. WGFR can be found at 92.7 FM.