Virginia woman sets Adirondack High Peak Record

KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One woman was on a mission to climb all 46 High Peaks in the Adirondacks faster than anyone else and she completed them in record-breaking fashion. Alyssa Godesky from Virginia set the women’s record for the challenge at three days, 16 hours and 16 minutes.

Godesky was accompanied by a crew to support her, feed her and deliver her water. The record is verified through Fastest Known Time, a website that tracks times and routes. She also had time-stamped photos and a satellite GPS watch.

Godesky, who is a triathlete, learned about the Adirondack High Peaks after spending time in Lake Placid completing an Iron Man.

The Adirondack 46 High Peaks are the highest summits in New York State. In total the hikes are about 160 miles. While climbing the mountains is a physically demanding activity, Godesky said having a strong mental mindset was the bigger challenge.

She said what kept her going was to use her platform for good, she raised money for the Paden Institute Retreat for Writers of Color.

While on her high peak record journey, Godesky met up with Sarah Keyes, a local athlete from Saranac Lake who was also going for the record. Godesky said they communicated through social media to attempt breaking the record in the same week.

Godesky set the all time women’s record, there is no previously recorded record for a woman, however, the all time men’s record was set by Ryan Atkins at three days, five hours and 52 minutes.