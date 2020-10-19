Virtual tour of Ten Broeck Mansion starts at noon

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of a series of 18 virtual fall programs, the Museum Association of New York is offering a virtual tour of the historic Ten Broeck Mansion at noon on Monday.

Register online to explore the local landmark for free.

The mansion was built in 1798 for Brigadier General Abraham Ten Broeck and his wife, Elizabeth Van Rensselaer. This tour gives viewers a glimpse into their lives in Albany and includes documents and objects from the period in addition to the mansion itself.

The virtual tour series highlights Albany-specific historic sites like the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, the New York State Education Building, Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site, the NYS Museum, and the Erie Canal.

“Over 2,200 museum professionals from 535 organizations in ten states joined us for virtual programs this spring and summer,” said Erika Sanger, MANY Executive Director. “We developed these fall programs in response to the many questions and requests submitted over the past six months and are grateful to our colleagues who are sharing their experience and expertise.”

