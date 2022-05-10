UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –The City of Utica will vote on two new candidates for the school board next Tuesday. As we reach the end of the road for candidates to campaign, the non-partisan group The League of Women Voters is hosting a virtual board debate tonight at 7.

“It’s a really great opportunity to just sit down in front of your computer and hear what these candidates have to say about why they want to serve on our school board,” said Celeste Friend, Utica Common Council 3rd Ward.

Throughout the other school board debates, the main issue discussed is how the school board should operate in relation to the superintendent.

“Like any other school district we have a superintendent that is hired by the school board and who answers to the school board and there’s a lot of concern in the community now that really our superintendent has too much control over the school board and not the other way around,” said Friend.

Celeste explains the important role the school board plays in the overall success of the city.

“Ten thousand students more than ten thousand students go through our school district everyday that’s almost 1 in 6 of us. almost 1 in 6 of the entire city is spending all day long 180 days a year in the hands of the school district it matters immensely to all of us that the school district be doing the very best it can by those students by their parents and its really important that all of us whether we have children or not. We shouldn’t expect the city to reach its full potential until we have a school district that is doing its best by all of the students,” said Friend.