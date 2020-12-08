Visiting Nurse Service of Northeastern New York announces closure

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Visiting Nurse Service of Northeastern New York (VNS) has made the difficult decision to close the agency. VNS has developed a transition plan to work closely with patients and their families, as well as staff, physicians and other stakeholders, to make sure there is a smooth transfer of care to other certified home health agencies.

A gradual transfer of patients will begin to take place over the next few weeks.

“Our goal is to focus on providing a safe and seamless transition of home care patients to other certified agencies – in such a way that will minimize disruption,” said Leslyn Williamson, Executive Director of VNS of Northeastern New York. “Another key goal is to honor the patient’s choice in where to transition their care and work with their families, physicians and other providers to ensure continuity of care, keeping patients in their homes. In the end, the broader home health community has come together to work with us on our goal that all care needs of our patients and families will be met with minimal disruption to quality care.”

Throughout the closure process, VNS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ellis Medicine, has and will continue to coordinate with the New York State Department of Health, which has approved VNS’s plan to close the agency and return its operating certificate and license to the Department of Health. VNS will also work with staff to help coordinate employment transitions; its staff will be offered the opportunity to seek other positions within Ellis Medicine.

VNS provided a range of services, including certified home health and personal care, palliative care, telemedicine, and managed long-term care, among other services. It has long had ties to Ellis Medicine.