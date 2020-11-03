Volunteer driver making sure voters get to polling sites

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We are seeing many people stepping up on this Election Day by volunteering at polling sites. Others are helping folks get to the polls so they can exercise their right to vote.

Hallie McKinnon of Schenectady has spent much of election day 2020 on the road. She is a Lyft driver, but today all of her miles are off the clock.

She is offering free rides for anyone who does not have transportation to a polling site. “It’s very important that we vote especially with everything that’s been going on lately,” says Hallie.

One stop was picking up Robin Fulton who needed a ride to her designated polling location. “And I am voting because my voice counts,” said Fulton.

And Hallie is committed to making sure all voices are counted. When she’s not driving, or spending time raising her children, the expectant mom is also spearheading “518 Mamas.”

“We are a group that kind of do a lot of community outreach. I went ahead and thought it would be a great way to let people know that I’m giving free rides.”

So far, she has driven several voters on election.Including a mom and her children. “With two sons and no vehicle so it is really hard for her to navigate the bus system and money is tight for everyone.”

She says she feels this election should be more about bringing people together instead of giving in todivision that’s tearing some apart. “Really, we all have so much in common and I think that we just need to respect that and realize that. I feel that’s important.”

LATEST STORIES: