ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers around the Capital Region will be walking to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. To register for the Out of Darkness Campus Walks, click here.

“Suicide touches one in five American families,” said Dan Egan, Board Chair for the Capital Region NY Chapter. “We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep

other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”

The Capital Region Chapter’s campus walks raised over $48,000 in 2022. Over 1,500 people participated. This year, the six events will be held on the following dates and locations:

April 22 – University of Albany – Entry Plaza: Registration opens 10 a.m. – Walk Program 11 a.m.

April 29 – SUNY Adirondack, Queensbury: Registration opens 10 a.m. – Walk Program 11 a.m.

April 29 – Siena College, Loudonville: Registration opens 11 a.m. – Walk Program 12:30 p.m.

April 30 – Skidmore College, Saratoga Springs: Registration opens 12:30 p.m. – Walk Program 1 p.m.

Over 550 Out of Darkness Campus Walks will be hosted nationwide. In 2022, walks raised over $21 for suicide prevention.

Help is available. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.