BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Von Miller’s return will have to wait a little bit longer.

The Bills are likely to place him on the physically unable to perform list to start the season which means he’ll miss at least the first four games of the regular season, according to multiple reports.

With this designation, Miller can’t even begin to practice with the team until after those first four games so the earliest he could return to practice is the week of October 2 and the first game he could play in is Sunday, October 5 against Jacksonville in London.

Miller is still working his way back after tearing his ACL last season on Thanksgiving in Detroit. Throughout training camp and the preseason, he was working with athletic trainers during practice and even starting wearing his helmet and thigh pads during his workouts last week.

In the meantime, the Bills will rely on the rest of their pass rushers to pick up the slack until he returns. The Bills currently have five other defensive ends on the roster before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to make cuts.