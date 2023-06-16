WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Artwork was submitted by 82 students from different Madison County schools for the “I Voted” sticker contest.
The schools districts include:
- Canastota
- Brookfield
- Madison
- City of Oneida
- Chittenango
The finalists from the contest have been revealed, but now it’s up to you to choose which sticker is your favorite.
13 to 18 year old’s from Madison County or any student who attends a Madison County School could enter. The finally tally of entries was 83.
The Finalists:
|Name:
|Age:
|School District:
|Brelynn Halsey
|13-years-old
|Canastota Central School District
|Bonnie Pittman
|18-years-old
|Cazenovia Central School District
|Daniel Byrne
|14-years-old
|Chittenango Central School District
|Christopher Blair
|14-years-old
|Chittenango Central School District
|Adrianna Faber
|16-years-old
|Madison Central School District
|Jordan Steele
|14-years-old
|Oneida City School District
|Madelyn Barretta
|14-years-old
|Oneida City School District
To vote your your favorite sticker, CLICK THE SURVEY HERE.
“Here at the Madison County Board of Elections we were excited to see how many students took part in our first ever ‘I Voted’ sticker contest,” said Madison County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Laura Martino. “It was hard to narrow down to the finalists from so many great submissions. We truly have some talented students here in our community. Thank you to all who participated.”