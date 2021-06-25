VP Kamala Harris heads to El Paso to address migration concerns

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in El Paso, Texas, on Friday to respond to the increase in migration along the U.S. southern border.

“Done a great job so far,” said President Joe Biden.

This will be Harris’ first trip to the southern border since being tapped to head the Biden administration’s effort to stem migration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It’s always good to see it first hand,” said Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas).

Doggett says Harris is taking the right steps to address the issue.

“Her efforts to discourage people from coming to the border, under these dangerous conditions, I support,” Doggett said.

“It’s been 93 days since she was appointed as the border czar. She hasn’t been yet,” said Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas).

Pfluger criticized Harris, saying she is long overdue for this trip, as the situation worsens.

“And in that time, crime has risen, drugs have come through into our communities, in my district, throughout the state of Texas and into the country,” Pfluger said.

The White House stands by the vice president’s timeline and says it was important for Harris to prioritize her visits to Guatemala and Mexico first.

“Is there still more work to do? Absolutely. That’s the purview of Secretary Mayorkas, but it’s important every component of our government is coordinated,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Republicans also criticize the timing of the visit, as it just a few days before former President Trump’s trip to the border.