VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19

(KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19.
VP Press Secretary statement:
“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.
- Watertown Golf Club to remain open through mid-October
- Dry, cool weekend ahead for North Country
- How age and weight increase the risk of coronavirus complications
- Potsdam High School students to return to in-person instruction, interscholastic athletics October 5
- Final jobs report before Election Day: US unemployment drops to 7.9%; 661,000 jobs added