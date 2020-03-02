Lab confirms first coronavirus case in New York

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first case of coronavirus in New York has been confirmed, according to a statement from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

There is no cause for surprise—this was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York. Gov. Cuomo

The patient is a woman in her late 30s who came in contact with the virus while traveling in Iran. She shows some respiratory symptoms but is not in serious condition. Currently, she is reportedly in a controlled location, isolated in her home.

There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available. Gov. Cuomo

The positive test was confirmed by Wadsworth Lab in Albany, highlighting the need for states to ensure efficient testing and rapid turnaround.

Last week, Cuomo asked the legislature for $40 million to address coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.