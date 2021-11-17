Walker tabbed as a Doak Walker Award semifinalist

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Vinny DePalma #42 and teammate Bryce Steele #2 of the Boston College Eagles tackle Sean Tucker #34 of the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome on October 30, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Orange fans will be pleased to hear Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has been named as a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation’s most outstanding running back.

Tucker, who is on the cusp of breaking the program’s single season rushing record, currently leads the nation in yards from scrimmage with 1,610 and is second in rushing with 1,362. Joe Morris’ record stands at 1,372 rushing yards.

Members of the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast their votes and three finalists will be named Tuesday, November 23.

The 2021 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday, December 9, 2021, on ESPN.

Along with the Maxwell Award, this is the second major award Tucker is a semifinalist for.