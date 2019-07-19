Walmart and Sam’s Club community raise $81,463 for Samaritan Medical Center

Watertown, NY — Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members throughout the North Country put their money where the miracles are during the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign.

The tri-county area raised $81,463 for Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center. The effort was part of a national campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Donations poured in June 10 through July 7, as Walmart and Sam’s Club associates at seven locations held various in-store fundraising activities and asked customers and members at the register to help kids live better. Events and activities included car shows, BINGO, cookouts, an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales, and much more.

“CMN is an amazing organization that brings the associates in our store and the people in our community together,” said Heather Burnett, CMN Champion for Walmart, Potsdam. “With each new fundraiser we get to meet new people and spread the word about CMN to a family that may really need it – I think that is an amazing thing to be a part of.”

Funds raised during the Walmart and Sam’s Club CMN Campaign support child-centered areas of Samaritan through the funding of capital projects and purchase of critical pediatric equipment. In addition, funds are used to provide financial assistance to local families with a child facing a medical crisis for travel expenses and other out-of-pocket medical costs – a program unique to Samaritan.

For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Northern New York, contact Kristin LaClair, Director at 315.785.4053 or klaclair@shsny.com.