MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Wampsville has been arrested after she allegedly attempted to steal the Madison County Sheriff’s vehicle.

37-year-old Sarah Arntson of Wampsville was arrested on May 24 after Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies found her at a house in the Village of Wampsville, which she allegedly stole from and had previously in the early morning attempted to steal six different MCSO vehicles.

At 7:25 a.m. MCSO Deputies were dispatched to an address on Daniels Drive in the Village of Wampsville regarding a suspicious individual standing in the caller’s driveway.

Once deputies arrived, they found Arntson in the caller’s driveway, and during their investigation into the call, they learned that Arntson had entered the residence of the caller and stole property.

Through the course of their investigation, Deputies learned that, before she stole from the residence on Daniels Drive, she had attempted to steal six separate MCSO vehicles that were parked in the Madison County Complex parking lot.

Arntson was subsequently arrested and charged with the following offenses:

1 count of Burglary in the 2 nd Degree (Class C Felony)

Degree (Class C Felony) 6 counts of Attempted Grand Larceny in the 4 th degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

degree (Class A Misdemeanor) 2 count of Grand Larceny in the 4 th degree (Class E Felony)

degree (Class E Felony) 1 count of Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th (Class A Misdemeanor)

(Class A Misdemeanor) 1 count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th (Class E Felony)

Following arrest processing, Arntson was transported to the Madison County Jail to await arraignment in CAP Court.