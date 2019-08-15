Want to know more about water technology, safety, quality? Check out water-related demo days at New York State Fair

Syracuse, N.Y. Ever wondered what an underwater drone can do? Are the life vests aboard your boat Coast Guard-approved? Could your boat pass a Vessel Safety Check? Do you have concerns about water quality or the possibility of harmful algal blooms on a nearby lake or pond? Would you like to know how recreational boaters can help slow the spread of aquatic invasive species?



The Great New York State Fair, New York Sea Grant, Great Lakes Research Consortium, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host Ask the Expert Days during the 2019 Great New York State Fair to provide answers to visitors’ water-related questions. Personnel will be at the new Great New York State Fair Maritime Exhibit featuring 100 years of recreational boating in the NY Experience area of the NYS Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., on selected days as follow:



Thursdays, August 22, August 29: Ask the Experts Boating Days:

Demonstrations include emergency flare instruction and lighting by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (USCGA) personnel. Established by Congress in 1939, today the USCGA has more than 26,000 members serving across the U.S. in 825 local units with 100 vessels and 160 aircraft. Boating safety and Wear It! life jacket education are priority missions for the USCGA, housed in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Learn more at http://cgaux.org.



Tuesday, August 27: Ask the Experts Water Technology Day:

Great Lakes Research Consortium (GLRC) and New York Sea Grant personnel will demonstrate remotely-operated aquatic research vessels in the State Fair Pond along with aerial drones used for Great Lakes’ aquatic research. A GLRC remote data-sensing buoy will be in the State Fair Pond transmitting data to the nearby dry land-marina exhibit with boats representing the evolution of recreational boating in 20th-century America with boats significant to New York State history.



The GLRC is an organization of 18 colleges and universities in New York State with nine affiliate campuses in Ontario, Canada, dedicated to collaborative research and education on the Great Lakes. Nearly 400 faculty, with student support, are conducting research in every facet of Great Lakes science. GLRC is housed at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF), Syracuse, N.Y. Nationally-recognized algal bloom researcher and ESF Professor R. Gregory L. Boyer is director of the GLRC. Learn more at www.esf.edu/glrc.



New York Sea Grant (NYSG), a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, is one of 33 university-based programs under the National Sea Grant College Program of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NYSG has been promoting coastal vitality, environmental sustainability, and citizen awareness about the State’s marine and Great Lakes resources since 1971. For updates on NYSG activities, www.nyseagrant.org has RSS, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube links.



Wednesday, August 28: Ask the Experts Water Quality Day:

Great Lakes Research Consortium and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry faculty and students will answer questions about water quality issues and concerns and about water data collected by the State Fair Pond GLRC data-sensing buoy, representing similar buoys deployed throughout the Great Lakes region.



The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry operates a campus in Syracuse, N.Y., and 25,000 acres of field stations for research and learning across New York State. It is highly ranked as a ‘green college’ and as a Sierra Magazine ‘Cool School.’ Learn more about ESF undergraduate and graduate programs at www.esf.edu.



The Great New York State Fair runs August 21-September 2, 2019 in Syracuse, N.Y. The New York State Fair became the first state fair in the U.S. in 1841. In 2018, the Fair set a third total attendance record in a row with 1,279,010 visitors, making it the third largest state fair in the U.S. Learn more at www.nysfair.ny.gov.



