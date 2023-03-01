SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — February 2023 continued the trend of mild winter weather in Syracuse that started the last week of December. February averaged 6.1 degrees above normal after January finished 8.2 degrees above normal.

It was the 10th warmest February on record and the warmest since 2018.

The high temperature on 15 days last month was above 40 degrees and 7 days were 50 or above. We went more than two weeks in the middle of the month without a below-normal day.

We broke a record high of 69 degrees on February 15. That day was also the 3rd warmest February day in Syracuse’s recorded history.

Despite this, there was some bitterly cold weather in February, but it was fleeting. On February 4 we dropped to -13 which was our coldest day in over five years, but we warmed to 45 degrees the very next day!

Snowfall managed to reach 21.6” for the month thanks in large part to measurable snowfall on every day of the last week. While February was almost 9 inches below normal, it was the snowiest month of the winter so far. It also continues a streak that began when records started being kept at Hancock Field. Every winter since 1949-50 has managed at least one month with 20” or more of snow. That is 74 winters in a row and counting.

Still, we enter the month of March more than 50” below normal.