CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Wednesday, temperatures warm well into the 50s in the afternoon. Clouds in the morning will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the 60s expected. Temperatures will be running more than 20 degrees above normal for Central New York in mid-March.

The predominantly quiet weather pattern will continue through the end of the workweek. The next storm system to affect the area arrives on Friday night and will likely bring scattered showers into Saturday.

