Warning continues over handling, feeding pig ear dog treats to pets

(CNN) – Officials are continuing to advise people to avoid all pig-ear dog treats due to a risk of multi-drug resistant salmonella infection.

The centers for disease control and prevention and the food and drug administration say people can get sick from handling the treats.

Dogs can also get sick from eating them.

In a month — 16 new cases were reported bringing the total to 143 illnesses in 35 states.

No deaths have occurred.

Signs of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

In dogs, they could also have diarrhea and vomiting, and appear more tired than usual.

Talk to your healthcare provider and vet if you notice any signs of infection.